Culture War | Part 1 | Do No Harm | Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns | Guest: Dr. Stanley Goldfarb | Medical Societies Captured by Woke Worldview | Oppressor and Oppressed People
5 views • 11/15/2023

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to discuss his book, “Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns” and the infection of social justice and opinion- based medicine into American medicine. He exposes the fact that there is no evidence based data being used to support the hijacking of our healthcare system. He says that if we focus on sociopolitical issues and identity politics in attempting to resolve disparities, we are definitely going to fail because there is no evidence that that is the solution to the problem.  Support the Moms on a Mission Podcast and Kingdom Companies like our affiliates below. Let’s defund the swamp together!


Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order. 


Links:

https://donoharmmedicine.org/


https://www.nationalreview.com/2023/10/the-danger-of-elevating-diversity-over-quality-in-medicine/


https://www.city-journal.org/article/how-dei-inspires-jew-hatred


www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
culture warmoms on a missiondr stanley goldfarb
