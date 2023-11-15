Culture War | Part 1 | Do No Harm | Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns | Guest: Dr. Stanley Goldfarb | Medical Societies Captured by Woke Worldview | Oppressor and Oppressed People

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to discuss his book, “Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns” and the infection of social justice and opinion- based medicine into American medicine. He exposes the fact that there is no evidence based data being used to support the hijacking of our healthcare system. He says that if we focus on sociopolitical issues and identity politics in attempting to resolve disparities, we are definitely going to fail because there is no evidence that that is the solution to the problem. Support the Moms on a Mission Podcast and Kingdom Companies like our affiliates below. Let’s defund the swamp together!





https://donoharmmedicine.org/





https://www.nationalreview.com/2023/10/the-danger-of-elevating-diversity-over-quality-in-medicine/





https://www.city-journal.org/article/how-dei-inspires-jew-hatred





