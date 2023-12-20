Vaxx status of hospitalized patients was INTENTIONALLY manipulated | Nurse Gail McCrae

Nurse Gail McCrae explains how the COVID vaxx status of hospitalized ‘COVID’ patients was intentionally manipulated, both in her hospital and the hospital of care staff that she knows. These hospitals used the Epic software for the management of Electronic Medical Records.

In the Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California where Gail worked, the records for all ‘COVID’ patients were automatically populated as ‘unvaccinated’. While it was possible to change this status, care staff were not trained on how to do this.

In other hospitals it worked differently. Care staff were offered a drop-down menu where they could enter a patient’s COVID vaxx status. However, the only options that were made available to them were ‘vaccinated’ and ‘unknown’. Notably absent is the option ‘vaccinated’.

To make matters worse, care staff had been brainwashed that only unvaxxed patients got COVID, so they often did not even ask for a patient’s vaxx status and simply assumed that they were unvaxxed.

The end result of all this manipulation and brainwashing was that the statistics showed that the overwhelming majority of hospitalized ‘COVID’ were unvaxxed, i.e. a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The reality, however, was completely different.

