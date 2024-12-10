© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why The Intel Agencies Want To Track Your Every Transaction & Throw Roger Ver In Jail For Life
* Roger Ver is facing life in prison.
* He revealed how the U.S. government worked secretly to subvert cryptocurrency and prevent economic freedom.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 December 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-roger-ver