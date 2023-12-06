Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(6 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces jointly with aircraft and artillery repelled five attacks of assault groups of the AFU 43rd, 60th mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Lake Liman.





The enemy losses were more, up to 140 troops, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made M199 howitzer.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr GOFs' units jointly with artillery repelled an attack launched by the 5th Natl Guard Brig of the AFU close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Air strikes were delivered at enemy manpower & hardware close to Serebryansky forestry. The enemy has suffered losses of up to 290 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artill syst, 2 Czech-made DANA self-propelled artill systs in this direction.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces in close cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled two attacks launched by the AFU 81st Airmobile and 24th Mechanised brigades near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower and hardware near Kleshcheyevka, Mayorsk, Andreyevka, and Maryinka (DPR). Up to 300 UKR troops, 2 armoured fight vehics, 6 motor vehicles, 2 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artill systs, 2 U.S.-made M777 artill systs & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst were neutralised.





▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs, helicopters, ground-attack aircraft & artill inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the AFU 79th & 72nd mechd, & 128th Territorial DEF brigs near Novomikhailovka & Makarovka (DPR). Up to 165 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fight vehics, 3 motor vehics, 2 UK-made FH-70 howitzers, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artill syst, 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs & 1 Grad MLRS launcher were neutralised.





▫️ Zaporozhye direction, units of the RU GOFs, aviation & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 33th, 65th & 118th mechd brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Rabotino & Lukyanovskoye (DPR). The AFU losses were up to 55 UKR troops, 2 motor vehics & 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️ Kherson direction, RU troops, aviation & artill inflicted fire damage on the enemy close to Kachkarovka, Veseloye & Gavrilovka (Kherson reg). The enemy lost up to 80 UKR troops killed & wounded, 3 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin self propelled & 1 M777 artill syst, 1 D-20 gun, as well as one electronic warfare station.





◽️ OPl-tactical & Army Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs hit command posts of the AFU 31st mechd & 12th special forces brigs, an UAV command post of the 109th Mechd Brig of the AFs of UKR, ammo & fuel depots, as well as manpower & military hardware in 113 areas.







◽️ Russian air defence units shot down 2 Su-25 & 1 MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force near Dobropolye (DPR) & Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye reg).





In addition, 76 UKR UAVs were shot down close to Ilchenkovo, Novoye, Mirnoye, Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Sagi, Radensk (Kherson reg), Vladimirovka, Kirillovka (DPR), Belogorvka & Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as 8 HIMARS MLRS projectiles & 1 JDAM guided aerial bomb.

📊 In total, 549 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,541 UAVs, 442 AD missile systems, 13,840 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,188 combat vehics equipped with MLRS, 7,253 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,986 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



