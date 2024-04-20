Stoltenberg Turned PALE: Russia Destroyed NATO Military Train With Military Cargo In DNIPROPETROVSK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night, in the regions of Ukraine the situation was uneasy again. As it turned out, on the night of April 20, Russian combat aviation, along with missile forces, launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. This Russian missile strike was once again not only massive but also combined. As it turned out, during this attack, Russia used dozens of missiles of various types, including Geranium kamikaze drones. Each Russian missile attack was accompanied by the strikes of kamikaze drones. Throughout the night, the air alert sounded in such regions of Ukraine as Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Nykolayev, Odessa, Zaporizhia, and Sumy...............
