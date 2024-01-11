Jeremy Ryan Slate: Financial Crash Would Allow Establishment to Advance Tyranny

Jeremy Ryan Slate discusses the state of the empire and how the most important thing to look at is the status of the dollar which dictates everything else. A financial crash would allow them to implement all sorts of agendas, including CBDCs. The United States has essentially become a one-party system and is on the road to becoming a police state, we are on the precipice. Jeremy believes the elite power structure is less cohesive and more fractured. We are headed toward some sort of global military conflict, though it may be more psychological than kinetic. We discuss the information battle space, the biosecurity state, and this idea of a Second American Civil War. Education will play a big role going forward, people need to focus on the local and becoming more self-reliant.





About Jeremy Ryan Slate

Jeremy Ryan Slate isn’t just another podcast host; he’s a force to be reckoned with. Steering the helm of the electrifying “Create Your Own Life Podcast,” Jeremy delves deep into the minds of the world’s elite performers. Not only that, he’s the commanding CEO of Command Your Brand, making waves in the entrepreneurial ocean.





