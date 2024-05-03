BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Antichrist and Catholic Teaching What YOU Need To Know
High Hopes
High Hopes
72 views • 12 months ago

John-Henry Westen


May 2, 2024


For centuries, great Catholic theologians have voiced differing opinions on the exact details surrounding the rise of the prophesied Antichrist and his link to the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple. In this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show we’re taking a deep-dive into what has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist's rise to power, the steps that may be taken to bring about his coming, and the esteem and status he is likely to be given by those deceived by his seductive powers. Tune in for this jarring analysis on the Antichrist — the worst man yet to come.


Want to learn even more about the Antichrist? READ MORE BELOW:


https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/everything-you-need-to-know-about-catholic-teaching-on-the-antichrist/?utm_source=rumble


https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-antichrist-and-the-rebuilding-of-the-jerusalem-temple-in-catholic-teaching-and-prophecy/?utm_source=rumble


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4svazu-the-antichrist-and-catholic-teaching-what-you-need-to-know.html

deceptionjerusalemprophecytemplecatholicantichriststepsstatusrebuildingesteemjohn-henry westenrise to powercatholic teachingworst man
