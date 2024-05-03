© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
May 2, 2024
For centuries, great Catholic theologians have voiced differing opinions on the exact details surrounding the rise of the prophesied Antichrist and his link to the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple. In this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show we’re taking a deep-dive into what has been taught and prophesied about the Antichrist's rise to power, the steps that may be taken to bring about his coming, and the esteem and status he is likely to be given by those deceived by his seductive powers. Tune in for this jarring analysis on the Antichrist — the worst man yet to come.
Want to learn even more about the Antichrist? READ MORE BELOW:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/everything-you-need-to-know-about-catholic-teaching-on-the-antichrist/?utm_source=rumble
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-antichrist-and-the-rebuilding-of-the-jerusalem-temple-in-catholic-teaching-and-prophecy/?utm_source=rumble
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4svazu-the-antichrist-and-catholic-teaching-what-you-need-to-know.html