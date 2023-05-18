BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Innovator or Instigator 🤔 Will Elon Musk Stand For Free Speech 🗣️ - David Icke
129 views • 05/18/2023

London Real


May 18, 2023


First Published: November 2022

David Icke is often simply described as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, although this feels a little too vague and dismissive. In reality, David has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to investigating, researching, questioning, documenting, and writing about “who and what is really controlling the world”. And I would argue despite his outspoken nature, he is most often misunderstood, at least by those who fail to listen.


-

Category Entertainment


freedom of speechdavid ickeelon musklondon real
