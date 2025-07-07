BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chris Paul Announces Final NBA Season | Legendary Point Guard’s Last Dance in 2025-26
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 months ago

Chris Paul Announces Final NBA Season | Legendary Point Guard’s Last Dance in 2025-26

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Chris Paul, the iconic ‘Point God,’ has confirmed that the 2025-26 NBA season will be his last. After 20 years of elite play, Paul is set for a farewell tour filled with tributes, leadership, and one last chase for a championship. Watch for a look back at his legacy, career highlights, and what’s next for CP3. Subscribe for exclusive NBA coverage and Chris Paul’s final season moments!

Hashtags

#ChrisPaul #CP3 #NBARetirement #FarewellSeason #PointGod #NBA2025 #BasketballLegend #NBAHighlights

Keywords
chris paulsports newsbasketball newsnba highlightscp3nba retirementchris paul last seasonnba legendpoint guardnba 2025-26chris paul tributenba farewell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy