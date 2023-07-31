THIS MAGIC WAND is a game changer for all Humans, Cats, Dogs and everything on this earth that breathes.

iTeraCare Uses

iTeraCare strengthens healthy cells.

It can repair damaged cells while simultaneously expelling or liquefying unhealthy cells.

It can clear blocked passages/ blood vessels and stimulate body detoxification.

The iTeraCare Device can penetrate the skin between 20 to 30 mm, thus reaching the bone marrow, micro blood vessels, and capillaries.

It can enhance micro-circulation and eliminate body humidity.

It can regulate the body temperature and improve the immune system by activating the weak and inactive cells.

It can be used as a home pain relief device. No professional skill or knowledge is needed. Just blow on the area of pain.

iTeraCare Therapy Device is specifically used for external therapeutic and physiotherapy treatment.

More info

🚨 https://terahertzforwellness.com/KEITHW/presentation.php



