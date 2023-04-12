BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Banks are planning to seize your land and property, they’re doing it all in purpose
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
578 followers
5
2258 views • 04/12/2023

SOURCE : Riverside Homestead Life 


XRP is the "UMU coin" and will replace the US dollar as the world's reserve currency.


"The Digital Currency Monetary Authority has announced the Universal Monetary Unit (UMU)—a digital coin—designed to accelerate cross-border transactions."

(This is talking about XRP. Ripple's digital currency, XRP, acts as a bridge currency to other currencies.)


Right below that it says:

 "The Future of Money is Digital


These facts demonstrate that THE TIME IS NOW for the advent of digital currencies backed by central banks." ..


The time is now for XRP to take over the global financial system.

The time is at hand...


Revelation 13:16, KJV

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:”

Keywords
digital currencybanking collapsecbdcnwo agenda 30
