Richard Dolan - Crop Circles and Nuclear Detonations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the early 1960s when the US detonated nuclear bombs, usually UFOs would appear just before the detonation. Once, one stayed too long and was brought down.
On June 15, 2014, UFO Historian Richard Dolan stayed overnight at my place because he was in Vancouver speaking at The Modern Knowledge Tour.