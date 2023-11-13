A County Grand Jury - Music Video NOW RELEASED
Official "A County Grand Jury" music video RELEASED!
Hold onto your hats folks, we're about to go full-throttle freedom!
This is just the beginning yall, use the links below to connect, support, and stay updated with the journey!
Firstly, join the mission to restore our republic at TacticalCivics.com
Next, these links are for staying connected to Robert (Rob) Lane's musical mission. The goal: to restore our country and to restore "country."
--> Main link: Linktr.ee/RobertLane_Music
--> TikTok: tiktok.com/@RobertLane_Music
BUY THE SONG:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4Q3Auwcvi2ER4FRMfo4OPw?si=XlMnfTQbSpGXVdStuGYe0g
Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0CN6HXYKC
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/.../a-county.../TR77f56c99hvblq
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/511938491
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/.../a-county-grand-jury-242700841/
Youtube Music: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=2UxtRE2TsKI
You can get on the pre-save list for Spotify here:
The song WILL be available on all of these as well very soon:
IMMENSE GRATITUDE GOES OUT TO ALL WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE!
“A County Grand Jury”
Performer: Robert Barnard
Music Composer – Robert Barnard
Music Producer – Austin Lane Studios
Lyrics
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ev7hCSFAIOnNud_yRPcwFOyyCvVa3vB1/view?usp=drive_link