BrightLearn - Griftopia: Bubble Machines, Vampire Squids and the Long Con that is Breaking America by Matt Taibbi

In his 2010 book "Griftopia: Bubble Machines, Vampire Squids and the Long Con that is Breaking America," journalist Matt Taibbi exposes a decades-long pattern of corruption and exploitation in American politics and finance. Taibbi argues that the 2008 financial crisis was not a random disaster but the collapse of a Ponzi scheme enabled by deregulation, risky mortgages bundled into toxic securities, and collusion between banks and ratings agencies. The crisis, he writes, was exacerbated by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan’s ideological push for unfettered markets and the incestuous relationship between Wall Street and government, as seen in the Lehman Brothers collapse and the bailout of AIG. His book serves as a stark warning about the ongoing threats to American democracy and economic stability.





