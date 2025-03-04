BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Griftopia: Bubble Machines, Vampire Squids and the Long Con that is Breaking America by Matt Taibbi
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • 6 months ago

In his 2010 book "Griftopia: Bubble Machines, Vampire Squids and the Long Con that is Breaking America," journalist Matt Taibbi exposes a decades-long pattern of corruption and exploitation in American politics and finance. Taibbi argues that the 2008 financial crisis was not a random disaster but the collapse of a Ponzi scheme enabled by deregulation, risky mortgages bundled into toxic securities, and collusion between banks and ratings agencies. The crisis, he writes, was exacerbated by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan’s ideological push for unfettered markets and the incestuous relationship between Wall Street and government, as seen in the Lehman Brothers collapse and the bailout of AIG. His book serves as a stark warning about the ongoing threats to American democracy and economic stability.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy