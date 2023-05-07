MUST HEAR AND SEE****NOW YOU KNOW CHAPTER 2*****

Praise The Most High and Christ. This video is 'NOT' encouraging the worship of crystals nor is it telling anyone to go purchase them. The purpose of this video is to show The Power of The Most High Ahayah and how he created everything for a purpose. It is also to show how that he is recording everything we do in this life. Revelations 20:11-15. Nothing is hidden from him. Proverbs 15:3. It is to cause you to FEAR The Most High and Christ and Repent (turn) to him from your sins. He has all POWER. Pray for us in this work for Christ, as we continue to pray for all the body of Christ that truly belong to him in the true doctrine. Wake Up Don't Fall ASLEEP.



Colossians 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:

Colossians 1:17

And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.

Genesis 1:1

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

Read other related scriptures.

Revelations 4:11, Wisdom of Solomon 1:14, Sirach 39:25, 2 Esdras 8:3, Psalm 111:10, Proverbs 1:7, ***Proverbs 8:13***, Proverbs 9:10, Proverbs 10:27, Proverbs 14:26,

Proverbs 14:27, and Proverbs 15:33.

****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE****

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony click or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc



If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT









