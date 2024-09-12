BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inside The Gateway Hotel, Texas, Reportedly Housing Tren de Aragua Gang Members
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • 8 months ago

Inside The Gateway Hotel, Texas, Reportedly Housing Tren de Aragua Gang Members

Destroyed furniture, shattered windows, and splattered, dried, red/brown stains (potentially blood splatter)

Tenants say Venezuela Gang took the hotel over

“They tried to hit me with a crowbar. They were threatening me. They were threatening me. — They just busted the lock open and they gained access to the roof right through this area. And they threw one of those five-pound paint tubs at me right down here from up there. And I just barely missed me”

Keywords
texasmembersganghotelinside the gatewayreportedly housing tren de aragua
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy