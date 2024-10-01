BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brian Kiederling's footage
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
45 views • 7 months ago

Very similar to Ben's in regards to the actual collapse, but prior to, it has a closer zoom on multiple floors that are still in flames. Amazing video quality for back then.


-------


"There was this wall of smoke that came over top of the buildings - good 20/30 stories tall - like a tidal wave. I grabbed the camera off the tri-pod and all i could think of at this point in time 'the building just collapsed, there's a wall of smoke and debris coming at us. Is there going to be another explosion? Is there going to be gas? is there going to be chemical in it?' And we ran.

I was over the edge at that point in time. I was really, I had just gotten married in June and i'm saying to myself there's so many things in my life that aren't completed, so many open ends. I'm not ready to, you know, sacrifice my life or have my life sacrificed because someone wants to make a statement." - Brian



911wtc collapsebrian kiederling
