Jesse Watters Primetime features Muckraker's Anthony Rubin journey thru the Panama jungles
Jesse Watters Primetime features Muckraker's Anthony Rubin. For more detail, watch this story in depth here on Galactic Storm:

https://rumble.com/v48hez8-muckrakker-u.s.-invasion-route-exposed-entire-illegal-alien-pipeline-reveal.html

and

https://rumble.com/v42nd3w-welcome-to-america-contractors-caught-moving-minors-at-3-a.m.-muckraker.html

Reporter Anthony Rubin infiltrated a migrant caravan and says he was kidnapped by the Gulf cartel. He gives Primetime a look inside the "Train of Death."


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1752155978236142063?s=20


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen bordermuckrakerbiden regime

