Here I Am Lord | Collin Raye | Lyrics

A beautiful worship song of praise to honor our Lord and Saviour as well as the Old Testament prophets referred to in the Scripture verses from Isaiah 6 and 1 Samuel 3.





Lyrics:





I, the Lord of sea and sky

I have heard my people cry

All who dwell in dark and sin

My hand will save





I, who made the stars of night

I will make their darkness bright

Who will bear my light to them?

Whom shall I send?





Here I am, Lord. Is it I, Lord?

I have heard you calling in the night

I will go, Lord, if you lead me

I will hold your people in my heart





I, the Lord of snow and rain

I have borne my people's pain

I have wept for love of them

They turn away





I will break their hearts of stone

Give them hearts for love alone

I will speak my words to them

Whom shall I send?





Here I am, Lord. Is it I, Lord?

I have heard you calling in the night

I will go, Lord, if you lead me

I will hold your people in my heart





I, the Lord of wind and flame

I will tend the poor and lame

I will set a feast for them

My hand will save





Finest bread I will provide

'Til their hearts be satisfied

I will give my life to them

Whom shall I send?





Here I am, Lord. Is it I, Lord?

I have heard you calling in the night

I will go, Lord, if you lead me

I will hold your people in my heart





Oh, I will hold your people in my heart

-----------------

Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me. (Isa 6:8)

-----------------

Please visit my Blog for more information on the Strait Gate and Narrow Way of Jesus:

WayfaringGal.com







