She Rescued a Dying Dog on The Road. Then The Dog Does The Unthinkable!

A dog is run over in a hit-and-run next to a busy road. The driver simply continues as if nothing had happened, but a woman stops to help. She knows the dog is seriously injured and knows she has to get it to a vet in a hurry. But she is unsure of the extent of the dog’s injuries. With the assistance of a stranger, she manages to get the dog in the car. But then, in the car, the dog does something she struggles to understand. However, over the next few days its intentions become clear, and the woman can’t help but think she owes her own happiness to the sweet pooch.





