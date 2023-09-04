Cancer Survivor Shares Lifestyle Changes That Helped Her Beat Disease - Ginny Dent Brant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cancer is a rising national epidemic, but there are simple things in our everyday lives that we can do to boost our bodies’ overall health and immune strength to lower the risk of cancer. Ginny Dent Brant is a cancer survivor, speaker, and author who knows better than anyone the toll this terrible disease can take on someone’s life. Ginny shares her personal advice on optimizing your health and wellness simply by embracing the natural foods that God created for us to eat! She advises a healthy water intake, lots of good exercise, excellent deep sleep, and learning to live in the moment rather than clinging to a rollercoaster of fear and worry. Lifestyle changes are the key to treating and avoiding cancer, she shares.
TAKEAWAYS
God tells us to pray about everything that is worrying us and to give it to Him
The worst thing you can do for your body is to have a sedentary lifestyle and eat processed junk food
Movement and exercise help the lymphatic system keep a healthy balance of fluids throughout your body and protect you from infection
Ginny’s book, Unleash Your God-Given Healing: Eight Steps to Prevent and Survive Cancer, gives in-depth advice for staying healthy
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Nature Reigns (get 10% off with code TINAGRIFFIN): https://bit.ly/3uRIHG9
Unleash Your God-Given Healing Book: https://amzn.to/3qJ3AVS
🔗 CONNECT WITH GINNY DENT BRANT
Website: https://www.ginnybrant.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ginny.d.brant/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ginnydentbrant/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ginny-brant-aa5153a/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/