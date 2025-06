'MAFIA-DARK SIDE OF U_S_ EXPOSED!

MICHAEL PULLS NO PUNCHES EXPOSING THE DEEP DARK CORRUPTION OF AMERICA. ALL OF US WERE LIED TO FROM BIRTH. MY CHANNEL AND MICHAEL EXISTS TO WAKE YOU UP TO THE FACT THAT AMERICA IS DOWN RIGHT EVIL. FROM THE CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS TO THE LYING POLITICIANS, AMERICA HAS DECEIVED ALL OF US FOR CENTURIES. NOW WE DISCOVER NOT ONLY DOES SHE WORSHIP SATAN. AMERICA HAS NOW SOLD OUT THE NATION TO COMMUNIST CHINA. IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE RUSSIA AND CHINA WILL ATTACK US THROUGH PROJECT SANDMAN. THIS MEANS MOST OF OUR MILITARY WILL BE DESTROYED IN ONE HOUR. THE BIBLE DECLARES WHEN THEY CRY PEACE & SAFETY THEN DESTRUCTION HITS WITHOUT WARNING. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THE THE STOCK MARKET FLIP (JULY 1, 2023?) THE 100 MILLION ILLEGALS WILL BE COMING AFTER YOU AND I. MARK MY WORDS THIS WILL HAPPEN...SEND THIS EYE OPENING VIDEO TO EVERYONE AND REMEMBER! YOU VOTE HAS ALWAYS BEEN WORTH NOTHING. THE ELECTIONS HAVE BEEN RIGGED EVEN BEFORE THE MAFIA THROUGH THE ELECTIONS TO JFK IN 1960!