The Tower of Babel: Genesis and Beyond

Dive deep into the Tower of Babel like never before — from its ancient roots in Genesis 11 to its prophetic shadow in Revelation. This powerful Bible study explores the historical, linguistic, and theological meaning of Babel, revealing how a single act of rebellion shaped the destiny of nations.

Explore the rise of Nimrod, the construction of early ziggurats, and God's dramatic response that changed the world forever. Discover how Babel became Babylon — a symbol of human pride, rebellion, and spiritual deception — and how it still affects our modern world.

We’ll connect the confusion at Babel with the supernatural unity at Pentecost, examine prophetic parallels in Isaiah, Jeremiah, Daniel, and Revelation, and expose the coming judgment of “Mystery Babylon.”

This is more than history. It’s a warning — and a call to return to God’s design before the final fall of the world system.

📖 Includes Scripture references, prophetic insights, archaeological context, and practical application for today's world.

Join us — and find clarity in the confusion.