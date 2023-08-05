Mikki Willis (The Great Awakening) Red Pill Expo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.theredpillexpo.com ~ Mikki Willis, producer of the Plandemic series of documentaries: Especially #3, The Great Awakening ~ Mikki will tell this story on stage at the Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. He will be joined by G. Edward Griffin, the lead presenter in the film. They will describe how this collaboration came about and take questions from the attending audience. You won't want to miss this unique event. (Live or Live-Stream)