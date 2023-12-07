Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist scientists had been hiding that light speed & time varies

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2023). The speed of light has been increasing since the 1980, so that may be why the Satanist elites changed to digital time clock to hide it. Their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite scientists have been hiding the fact that speed of light and time varies and it is not constant. Between Genesis 1:1 and Genesis 1:2, there may have been a very long time that the angels existed before the recreation of the earth and the creation of man from Genesis 1:2 onward. Or, time could have been moving extremely fast and now it has slowed down. Chuck presents the possibility that a day from God’s perspective outside of time may look like millions of years from someone inside of time. Chuck Missler interviews a Christian physicist who presented the truths and findings he discovered about speed of light and time dimension to the scientific associations and leading scientific media, which should normally be a great discovery that should have been in every scientific journal and on the mainstream media news, but the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist media and community and scientists have blocked all his discoveries & findings and refused to publish them and prevented the human specie populace from finding out about those information. See Chuck’s video.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine