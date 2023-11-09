BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Your Diet Working? Test Based Nutrition & Ultra Endurance | Erik Olsson #26 | Cultivating Change
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
Erik Olsson, “the Primal Swede”, is a certified Primal Health Coach, and certified adventurer at Adventure Academy Stockholm, Sweden. Erik focuses on endurance coaching, and is an avid ultra cyclist, specifically bike packing. The most recent trip being from Los Angeles to New York, solo.
Connect with Erik: Web | https://theprimalswede.com
IG | https://instagram.com/theprimalswede In this podcast, Alex Corey and Erik discuss the joy of the natural world and testing yourself out in the elements, breathwork and cold plunging, why a Primal lifestyle allows Erik to be ready for extreme feats with no different preparation, and an Omega fatty acid test that is an easy at home test to measure if your diet and lifestyle is working at a cellular level for anti-inflammation.

Zinzino Balance Oil and other products:

https://www.zinzino.com/shop/2002956337/US/en-US/Shopping/OrderDetails

 More Episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/erik-olsson

 Contact: https://www.alexandercorey.com/contact

 Show Notes:
00:00:00 Teaser
00:00:42 Intro
00:02:21 The Santiago - Birth of a Primal Adventurer
00:07:15 The Urge to Get Outside
00:12:20 But I hate running
00:21:50 Feel Everything
00:25:31 Dietary Approaches for Reduced Injury and Always Ready
00:38:15 Cold Plunges and Breathwork
00:48:20 Hydration
00:53:05 What Erik noticed being fat adapted
00:57:10 Does Your Diet Work? Omega 3:6 ratios?
01:05:04 Why do fatty acids matter
01:17:04 How to improve healthy lipid levels
01:23:20 Countries Omega Ratios compared
01:31:30 Erik's Personal Numbers
01:39:29 How Erik recovers

Keywords
healthfatty acidscell healthomega3test based nutrition
