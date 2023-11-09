Is Your Diet Working? Test Based Nutrition & Ultra Endurance | Erik Olsson #26 | Cultivating Change

Erik Olsson, “the Primal Swede”, is a certified Primal Health Coach, and certified adventurer at Adventure Academy Stockholm, Sweden. Erik focuses on endurance coaching, and is an avid ultra cyclist, specifically bike packing. The most recent trip being from Los Angeles to New York, solo.

IG | https://instagram.com/theprimalswede In this podcast, Alex Corey and Erik discuss the joy of the natural world and testing yourself out in the elements, breathwork and cold plunging, why a Primal lifestyle allows Erik to be ready for extreme feats with no different preparation, and an Omega fatty acid test that is an easy at home test to measure if your diet and lifestyle is working at a cellular level for anti-inflammation.



Show Notes:

00:00:00 Teaser

00:00:42 Intro

00:02:21 The Santiago - Birth of a Primal Adventurer

00:07:15 The Urge to Get Outside

00:12:20 But I hate running

00:21:50 Feel Everything

00:25:31 Dietary Approaches for Reduced Injury and Always Ready

00:38:15 Cold Plunges and Breathwork

00:48:20 Hydration

00:53:05 What Erik noticed being fat adapted

00:57:10 Does Your Diet Work? Omega 3:6 ratios?

01:05:04 Why do fatty acids matter

01:17:04 How to improve healthy lipid levels

01:23:20 Countries Omega Ratios compared

01:31:30 Erik's Personal Numbers

01:39:29 How Erik recovers

