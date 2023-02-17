The Anti Bill Gates Anthem "GATES BEHIND THE BARS" & Then We Lock Up The Rest Of 'Em.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music & Animation by Five Times August. "Gates Behind The Bars" available on the new album "Silent War" - OUT NOW on all digital music platforms, CD, and vinyl. Links & Lyrics below the lyrics.
"Gates Behind The Bars" LYRICS :
The wimp's on the loose He's bought all the land
He's out for revenge To hurt every man
He'll print all the food And drug every kid
Pretend like he's good Then hide what he did
Nobody's safe Nobody's safe Nobody's safe
'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars
The geek's in control He's changed his disguise
His chemical world Will be your demise
He's sick and he's cruel And acts like he's God
Speaks on the stage While zombies applaud
Nobody's safe Nobody's safe Nobody's safe
'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars
He's coming for you His plans at the door
He's climbed through the windows He's part of the war
He deals in the dark And buys his own truth
He'll package it up And he'll sell it to you
All the sheep will believe Afraid they will die
Trapped by the one Who has wrapped them in lies
The creep's not alone He plots with his friends
The forum they have Is a circle of sin
There's snakes all around Who traffic and kill
They'll dope up the world With needles and pills
No body Is safe Nobody's safe,
Hey Hey No body Is safe
'Til we have gates behind Gates behind the bars
CD: http://fivetimesaugust.com Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sile...
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/a...
YouTube: https://music.youtube.com/browse/MPRE...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/68EwoW...
Bandcamp: http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com