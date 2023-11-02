© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker Johnson: It's Disturbing Democrats Want An Israel Ceasefire
Spkr Mike Johnson: "now as Israel begins the next phase of its war, it's been kind of disturbing to us, I've heard Democrats suggest there needs to be a ceasefire... There was a ceasefire, it was before October 7th and Hamas broke it."