BREAKING: CHINA & 20 Nations To Intervene & End Israel’s Genocide!

More than 20 countries—including Spain, Ireland, Turkey, China, and South Africa—are convening in Bogotá for an emergency summit to take concrete diplomatic, legal, and economic action against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza. These nations, organized under the "Hague Group," plan to enforce measures such as blocking arms shipments, refusing port access to military vessels, and upholding international court rulings.
The initiative is a response to perceived inaction by the UN, ICC, U.S., and EU, with participating countries declaring their intent to hold Israel accountable under international law. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether this marks a global shift away from symbolic condemnations toward real-world consequences for violations of humanitarian law.
Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show
