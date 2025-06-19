BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Madness To Insanity - David Icke Dot-Connector
What is happening
What is happening
207 views • 2 months ago

Tune into David Icke as he connects the following dots this week:


- The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the MAGA supporters who continue to show their true colours and others who have seen the error of their ways.

- Does Iran REALLY pose a nuclear threat?

- Uncovering the conspiracy behind the grooming gangs in the UK

- More UFO sightings in South America


Join David this week as he connects the dots on these seemingly random events plus much more.


📅New Content Daily

📺Feature-Length Documentaries

📺Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com

Keywords
irantrumpisraelfrom madness to insanitydavid icke dot-connector
