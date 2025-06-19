From Madness To Insanity - David Icke Dot-Connector

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tune into David Icke as he connects the following dots this week:
- The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the MAGA supporters who continue to show their true colours and others who have seen the error of their ways.
- Does Iran REALLY pose a nuclear threat?
- Uncovering the conspiracy behind the grooming gangs in the UK
- More UFO sightings in South America
Join David this week as he connects the dots on these seemingly random events plus much more.
