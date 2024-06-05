BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike Adams & Jason Fyk - Brighteon Media SUES US Govt. & Big Tech!
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
Follow
20
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
2881 views • 11 months ago

Mike Adams and expert consultant Jason Fyk join Maria Zeee to announce an historic lawsuit by Brighteon Media against the US government and big tech to end censorship and restore free speech!


Support Mike Adams by buying quality products from the Health Ranger Store! https://www.healthrangerstore.com/


If you would like to support Jason Fyk and his legal efforts, you can do so by visiting: https://socialmediafreedom.org/


Scroll to the bottom of this page and subscribe to our mailing list: https://zeeemedia.com/about/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:


https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:


https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:


https://ftwproject.com/ref/468


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/

Keywords
free speechmike adamscensorshipnewstrendingbig techus governmentxmetajason fykmaria zeeenews lawsuit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy