Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 27, 2025 – SMART ANTS, AI, ivermectin and a geopolitical update from Michael Yon

- Interview Introduction and Topics (0:00)

- Ivermectin and Health Products (1:36)

- Ant Colony Intelligence and AI (3:37)

- Historical Context of Slavery and AI (6:59)

- Impact of AI on Human Jobs and Society (13:46)

- Homesteading Robots and Future Technology (20:58)

- AI-Generated Music and Human Creativity (26:23)

- Customer Appreciation Week at Health Ranger Store (37:03)

- Book Review: The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels (41:10)

- Interview with Ashton Forbes on MH370 Disappearance (49:52)

- Dr. Suzanne Humphries on Vaccine Ingredients (56:44)

- Panamanian Public Opinion and Security Concerns (59:15)

- Michael's Expertise and Observations on Conflict (1:20:41)

- Historical Context and Geopolitical Importance of Panama (1:21:41)

- U.S. Military Presence and Expansion Plans (1:25:42)

- China's Response and Global Strategies (1:29:09)

- Thailand's Destabilization and Global Drug Trafficking (1:35:41)

- Germany's Industrial Decline and Military Preparations (1:48:35)

- Geopolitical Cannibalism and Atomization (1:54:36)

- Domestic Unrest and Civil War Potential (1:58:54)

- Final Thoughts and Future Projections (2:07:24)





