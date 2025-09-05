"Are they are being MURDERED?" 7 German AFD party members just died mysteriously | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Just days before crucial local elections in Germany, 7 yes seven—members and reserves of Germany’s right-wing AfD party drop dead. Of course German authorities say these are just coincidental, non-criminal deaths. It was six but a 7th just dropped dead confirmed before our show started.