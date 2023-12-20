C3PMEME 🎳 OBAMA GONE TOO FAR 😂👀🤣

Spurce: https://twitter.com/C3PMeme/status/1736726175387369586
Thumbnail: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxtMl-juLhc/
The Democrats impeached President Trump twice on their accusations with no proof and called it evidence with support from the mainstream media. But, when explicit video evidence is presented, they call it "conservative allegations." They are doing the same with Biden's impeachment inquiry.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/nbc-news-blasted-for-framing-of-leaked-gay-sex-senate-video.html
