BrightLearn - Mobs, Messiahs and Markets: Surviving the Public Spectacle in Finance and Politics by William Bonner and Lila Rajiva
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
123 views • 3 months ago

William Bonner and Lila Rajiva's "Mobs, Messiahs, and Markets" (2009) critically examines how public spectacle in finance and politics exploits mass psychology, often with harmful consequences. The book introduces "world improvers"—individuals like Armin Meiwes (the "Cannibal of Rotenburg") or Saddam Hussein, whose delusional self-belief leads to destructive outcomes, akin to financial bubbles. The authors draw parallels between historical figures like Alexander the Great and modern leaders like George W. Bush, whose messianic ambitions—amplified by technology—resulted in costly wars. They critique media sensationalism, comparing witch trial hysteria to modern bias and distraction from systemic issues like inequality. Democracy, while idealized, is shown to be vulnerable to corruption, contrasting Hong Kong’s economic success under non-democratic rule with democratic inefficiencies. The book emphasizes the role of instinct over logic, citing post-9/11 panic, and warns against overconfidence in finance, exemplified by Alan Greenspan’s role in the 2008 crisis. Ultimately, it urges skepticism toward grand narratives, advocating grounded judgment in a spectacle-driven world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
Related videos

No related videos yet.

