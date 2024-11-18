The Truth About Hell: Destruction as Judgment

When we study the pattern of God’s justice throughout history, we reveal a striking and important truth about hell: that it is not a current place of ongoing torment but rather a future destination where the wicked will be destroyed after being resurrected. Today we will explore many places in scripture that show God’s punishment to the wicked is destruction, not eternal torment.





00:00 - Introduction

08:17 - Destruction as Judgment for the Wicked

27:19 - Fire as Judgment (General)

35:28 - Fire as Judgment in the Prophets

58:14 - The Importance of Predestination & Election

1:23:56 - Key Questions to Ask About Hell