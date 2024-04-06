WHY YOU MUST AVOID HONG KONG!

You need to hear this if you're planning on going to Hong kong. Essentially, the Chinese Communist party has taken Hong Kong over and they are now looking to have international warrants put out for anybody who criticizes the Hong Kong government. Specifically the Chinese Communist party. If you have ever made any social commentary about communist China not being a good thing or if you've even done something simple like insulted Xi Jinping by calling him Winnie the Pooh, they will know about it and they will detain you if you arrive anywhere in China.

Some countries are getting rid of their extradition treaties now with China based in the fact that China wants people locked up for speaking ill of them just like the Canadian government does so I would highly recommend that you do some soul searching and remember everything you ever said online before you go there.

www. Freedomreport.ca