Melbourne Freedom Rally 02 November 2024 - Bourke Street 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part three of the rally in Bourke Street Mall, this video covering the remaining speeches in the Mall. We speak up publicly to help people become aware of our loss of freedom over the years through a worldwide globalist agenda seemingly now in control of puppet governments including ours in Australia. As a result there is much to share for those who are willing to listen.