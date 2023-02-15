EPOCH TIMES | FBI Tracking Unvaccinated Teachers With Fingerprints; Canada Pushes for Digital IDs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TrackingtheUnvaccinatedYT
Teachers in New York City who refused to get their COVID-19 vaccines were allegedly flagged with “problem codes” in their personal files. This information, along with their fingerprints, is then sent to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services. A court case arguing for NYC workers who declined the vaccines is now raising concerns over these codes and what the FBI database could mean for their futures.
Meanwhile, there is a global push for digital IDs and new censorship laws, and Canada is now attempting to implement policies on both of these. The move is raising concerns not just for Canadians, but also for Americans who may soon witness the impact of such policies.