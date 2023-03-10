BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo's GETTR: It is said someone advised Xi Jinping to adopt a “quick&slow response” strategy to deal with Taiwan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2b035d1d28

3/9/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: It is said someone advised Xi Jinping to adopt a “quick&slow response” strategy to deal with Taiwan, which means, if circumstances are not in the CCP’s favor, they will ruin Taiwan’s economy and people’s livelihoods by creating chaos internally in Taiwan and harassing Taiwan externally; otherwise, they will quickly take over Taiwan when the U.S. is weak and the rest of the world is too busy to intervene. Will the CCP achieve its goal this time?

#Xijinping #TaiwaneseTraitor #CCPinfiltration


3/9/2023 文贵盖特：有人向习死皇提出了对付台湾的“缓急两用”方案，即形势不利时，通过在台湾内部制造混乱和在外部骚扰来搞垮台湾经济民生；如形势有利，即美国变弱世界无暇顾及时，中共则会伺机迅速拿下台湾。中共会得逞吗？

#卖台贼 #习死皇 #中共渗透 #台湾



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
