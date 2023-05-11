Vladimir Putin’s full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin gives the full speech at the Victory Day Parade 2023 on Red Square in Moscow. May 9th is Victory Day, when the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in WW2, which Russia calls this war as The Great Patriotic War.
Mirrored - TeleTruth