BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No there will not be another Plandemic
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
307 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Michael Gaeta: Fauci, Gates, Schwab, all saying it's a certainty that there'll be another global pandemic. What are your thoughts on that?

Judy MIkovits, PhD: I just showed you NO WAY IN HELL because I just gave you how to cure it. There's your foundation. Yeah, you Preppers go out and get four things, Dulsa. Well, five things. Get Dulsa, get PHIX, get Cardio Miracle. Get ProImmune and get your oral IV line so you never need to inject again. Get some IGF from DocOfDetox. Get on these classes. No, they'll never be one again, because that's what I'm telling you. I've had everything they've done everything they can to kill me and Sherri Tenpenny and everybody else. And unless we end up in that hospital, that's why I showed you, Rob McCoy. They're going to get you again, because they promised to sterilize you, but they don't sterilize you. The shots didn't sterilize you, just don't do it again. DTaP has polio in it. Live polio. Don't get any shot!

07/21/2025 - Mondays with Michael Gaeta Podcast Part 3: https://vimeo.com/1103243513

Dulsa: https://tinyurl.com/DulsaSweetenerSugarFree

Phix: https://phixtoday.wixsite.com/phixjj

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

DocOfDetox: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy

Pastor Rob McCoy - "ALL THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR GOOD, BUT HOW DO YOU GET THERE?”: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/all-things-work-together-for-good-but-how-do-you-get-there


Keywords
healthnewshealingtruthpandemicsolutionsjudy mikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy