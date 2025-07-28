No there will not be another Plandemic

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Michael Gaeta: Fauci, Gates, Schwab, all saying it's a certainty that there'll be another global pandemic. What are your thoughts on that?

Judy MIkovits, PhD: I just showed you NO WAY IN HELL because I just gave you how to cure it. There's your foundation. Yeah, you Preppers go out and get four things, Dulsa. Well, five things. Get Dulsa, get PHIX, get Cardio Miracle. Get ProImmune and get your oral IV line so you never need to inject again. Get some IGF from DocOfDetox. Get on these classes. No, they'll never be one again, because that's what I'm telling you. I've had everything they've done everything they can to kill me and Sherri Tenpenny and everybody else. And unless we end up in that hospital, that's why I showed you, Rob McCoy. They're going to get you again, because they promised to sterilize you, but they don't sterilize you. The shots didn't sterilize you, just don't do it again. DTaP has polio in it. Live polio. Don't get any shot!

07/21/2025 - Mondays with Michael Gaeta Podcast Part 3: https://vimeo.com/1103243513

Dulsa: https://tinyurl.com/DulsaSweetenerSugarFree

Phix: https://phixtoday.wixsite.com/phixjj

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

DocOfDetox: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy

