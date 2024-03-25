Florida- "Shoot Home Invaders;" NY- Protect Squatters -- The Blue-Red State Sifting Mechanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While New York state arrests homeowners who changed the locks on squatters, Florida sheriff states that he appreciated if you saved taxpayers money by shooting home invaders. The blue crazy states, protect, criminals, while the red states uphold law and order.
Unless you can provide your own home, security, where would you rather live? It's a blue red state sifting mechanism.
#florida #newyork #squatters #woke