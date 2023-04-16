23. A Reasonable Approach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Being a person who's aimed at the fruiting,
And having reliance on my own strengths,
I'm going ahead and doing what's doing
With dignity, pride and self-reverence sense.
But if some my business hasn’t succeeded,
I'll make a fresh start and correct the mistakes,
Change the requirements list and time limit
To hit the mark, having not stepped on the rakes.