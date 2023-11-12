ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 11/12/23 • TRUMP PLANNING DICTATORSHIP, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MSM CLAIMS TRUMP IS PLANNING TO ESTABLISH DICTATORSHIP COMPLETE WITH MASS ARRESTS & DETENTION CAMPS — ALEX JONES BREAKS IT ALL DOWNAlex Jones will also do a deep dive on the social credit score prison planet that globalists almost completed with live time surveillance, censorship and kill switches in everything from pace makers to air conditioners and cars while cutting off the energy and food supply, triggering a forced global collapse that will kill 7 billion people -- tune in!

We'll also discuss Israel and the Biden regime's rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza and the major uprisings across the world sparked by the Third World invasion by the West.





*****************************************************

URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

*****************************************************

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson