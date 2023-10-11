Friday Night Bible Study 11/10/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to our
Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would
love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join
us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.
Bible Chapters: Matthew 11-13
Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
We do something very unusual in our Bible study!
We read the Bible!
Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.