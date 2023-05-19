WEAPONIZED INCEPTION CREATING SUBCONSCIOUS FEAR. (We HAVE to address this or else)

STATE OF MIND: From time to time, you have to dump everything out and make sure nothing is in there that shouldn't be becuz...

Subconscious FEAR is knowingly and unknowingly being pushed behind the scenes right thru your eyeballs without us even knowing it... And it's absolutely KILLING our society. And we on alt media have to watch and make sure we re not playing right into the hands of the AGENDA. We need to make sure we re not being tools and we have to pay attn to what we are uploading and be very clear what we re choosing to include in our lexicons



