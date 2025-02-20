Gareth Hermann: The New Paradigm of Self-Managing Teams and Communal Living in Costa Rica

Please welcome my adventurous and curious friend, Gareth Hermann. Gareth is an entrepreneur, an "ops nut" like I am, an expat, a fellow lover of travel and "steel ponies," and an aspiring overseas real estate mogul.





Most recently, he built and sold a seven-figure digital marketing agency pioneering impact marketing. Nowadays, he splits his time between Nosara, Costa Rica, and Boulder, Colorado.





Today we'll be learning what it takes to build a geodome village in Costa Rica and jamming on his new simplified version of EOS that is easy to implement and actually creates results.





💬 Gareth Hermann Quotes From the Episode

"I believe that we have over-indexed on the paradigm of individualism, and we're actually craving and needing more connection and more community."





Gareth Hermann on the growing need for connection and community.

"Transcend and include, which means don't reject the previous stage of consciousness, take the benefits of it, include it, and then continue to evolve on top of that."





Gareth Hermann on why you shouldn't completely reject past stages of development.

"Everyone wants to do good work. Everyone wants to be on a team that's winning. Everyone wants to be making progress towards goals."





Gareth Hermann on motivation, teamwork, and the human desire for progress in both business and personal development.





🔗 Additional Resources

New Paradigm Village: https://www.beautiful.ai/player/-OJP-OcbVbNbh6nff9Gi/New-Paradigm-Village

Gareth Hermann on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gareth-hermann/

Gareth Hermann on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/be___your___best/

Gareth Hermann's Official Website: https://www.garethhermann.com/

Force TwentyTwo: https://forcetwentytwo.com/





📝 Show Notes

00:00 - Meet Gareth Hermann and His Journey in Business

00:28 - Why Gareth is Building a Geodome Village in Costa Rica

01:42 - The Need for Community: Shifting from Individualism to Communalism

05:08 - Gareth’s Childhood in a Rural Portuguese Community and Its Impact

10:39 - The Challenges of Building a New Village and Integrating Education

14:03 - What is Integral Theory, and How Does It Apply to Business and Life?

19:57 - Leadership and Meeting Teams Where They Are on the Spiral Dynamics Model

23:08 - The Emotional Toll of Running a Business and Why Leadership is Hard

30:37 - Coaching CEOs: EOS and How to Build Self-Managing Teams

42:31 - Helping Employees See Their Role in Achieving Company Goals

46:46 - Affordability and Challenges in Building a Sustainable Community

49:28 - Why This Model is a Middle Ground Between Traditional and Modern Living

50:56 - Addendum: Ethical Community Building

58:46 - How to Get Involved with New Paradigm Village and CEO Coaching





