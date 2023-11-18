Russia Loads Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia's first Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Regiment has been put into service. President Vladimir Putin said the nuclear-capable missile could travel more than 20 times the speed of sound and put Russia ahead of other countries. The Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles have a "launch system" that gives them great maneuverability and makes them impossible to defend against.
