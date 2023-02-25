Germ Theory & Venom with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Monzo, and Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Feb 23, 2023





[Feb 21st, 2023]





Ba’al Busters welcomes Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, and Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the topic of Snake Venom, and how it fits in with the scientific method. Dr. Bryan Ardis defers to some “scientific” literature in order to establish his claims about treatments for Covid-19 and Snake Venom poisoning, but if you know Dr. Cowan and Dr. Andy, then you’ll know that they will have a few questions about that. Find out in this detailed discussion about health and “disease!”





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2akg74-germ-theory-and-venom-with-dr.-andrew-kaufman-dr.-tom-cowan-dr.-monzo-and-d.html



